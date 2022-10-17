Flipkart partners with eDAO to launch virtual shopping experience in metaverse

Bengaluru: Homegrown e-commerce platform Flipkart on Monday announced that it has partnered with Polygon-incubated organisation eDAO to launch Flipverse — a metaverse space where consumers can discover products in a photorealistic virtual destination and shop on Flipkart App.

Created using eDAO’s pioneering Web3 tech stack, the company said Flipverse would offer gamified, interactive and immersive shopping experiences for consumers in a digital world by giving them access to their favourite brands, Supercoins and digital collectibles.

“The launch of Flipverse will continue to have an impact on innovative industries like e-commerce and enhance the customer experience while delivering a gamified and immersive shopping experience, especially in light of the adoption of the metaverse and web3 platforms by multiple brands in India,” Naren Ravula, VP and Head, Product Strategy and Deployment, Flipkart Labs, said in a statement.

“By providing customers with access to their preferred brands, offers, SuperCoins, and digital collectibles, we are aiming to improve their shopping experiences in a virtual and immersive setting,” Ravula added.

The objective of the launch is to ‘flip’ the shopping narrative, allowing consumers to get closer to their favourite brands in a metaverse where the communication runs two ways.

Flipverse will be available on Flipkart’s newly launched platform, FireDrops, which can be accessed from the e-commerce platform’s app. It will enable a multiverse of brands to create unique product launches, discovery and inspiring experiences to attract and engage users.

At the same time, it will give brands the ability to generate and create their metaverse-ready digital twin in the virtual world, the company said.