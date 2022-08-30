Flipkart strengtens kirana deliveries with 2L new partners

Hyderabad: Ahead of festive seasons, Flipkart, India’s Homegrown e-commerce marketplace announced the strengthening of its kirana delivery with an onboard partner count of two lakhs.

This will enable customers across the country including metros, rural areas, and tier-2 and tier-3 cities to buy and receive their products on the platform.

According to the press release, Flipkart has launched kirana stores in the states of West Bengal (27,000), Bihar (23,000+), Uttar Pradesh (20,000+), Maharashtra (17,000+) and Tamil Nadu (14,000).

Also Read Flipkart to pay Rs 1L fine for selling sub-standard pressure cookers

Senior Vice-President, Supply Chain at the Flipkart Group, Hemant Badri said, “As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart is committed to creating a shared value for all ecosystem partners and has rolled out various initiatives over the years to further assimilate them into our value chain. In this endeavour, our Kirana Delivery Program has been one of the most impactful initiatives with over 2 lakh kirana partners joining hands with Flipkart.”

“This program will enable us to seamlessly fulfil customers’ evolving requirements during the upcoming annual festive extravaganza, the Big Billion Days, with further expansion of the program across the nook and corner of the country. We are also committed to bringing prosperity to our kirana partners and their commitment towards the program has further enabled us to expand our delivery offerings to multiple products including high-value items such as mobile phones, electronics and others,” said Badri.

The Northeastern states have witnessed a significant jump in participation with nearly 15,000 partner stores across Tripura, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh coming onboard – a significant 5X growth from 2020.

Additionally, Flipkart has introduced additional incentives for kirana partners such as guaranteed payment and bonuses, referral incentives and a host of other benefits including a personal accident policy of five lakh rupees, which has been encouraging kirana partners across India to join hands with the company.