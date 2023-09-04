Flipkart to create over 1 lakh jobs in supply chain ahead of festive season

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart on Monday said that it will generate over 1,00,000 direct and indirect jobs across its supply chain, including fulfilment centres, sortation centres, and delivery hubs, ahead of the festive season.

These seasonal jobs include local Kirana delivery partners, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and others, thus creating avenues for diverse supply chain talent.

“This year, we are also creating over a lakh new job opportunities in our supply chain while also investing in skilling initiatives to deliver an elevated customer experience as we strengthen our footprint across the country. This year, we plan to deliver more than 40 per cent of shipments through our Kirana delivery programme,” Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that Flipkart has scaled its supply chain with last-mile distribution hubs and large-scale fulfilment centres this year, strengthening its reach in tier-III cities and beyond.

It has added more than 19 lakh square feet of space across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and many more states.

To provide a delightful end-customer experience, the e-commerce giant said that it undertakes specially curated skilling initiatives through its training programmes for the workforce that joins the supply chain, which also helps significantly boost local employment and the economy.

All hired personnel undergo training in the supply chain process for their respective function and are trained to handle Hand-Held Devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications, and more. As a result, these employees become future-ready to work in tech-driven supply chains, food tech, and other allied industries.