Flood-like situation in Kashmir: Educational institutions remain shut for second

The educational institutions remained closed on Wednesday as well due to incessant rains which have posed a flood threat in the valley.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th September 2025 2:17 pm IST
Weather: Floods in Budgam
Budgam: Families evacuated as part of a rescue and search operation after the water level in the Jhelum river overflows following incessant rainfall, in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Educational institutions in Kashmir remained closed for the second day on Thursday in view of the flood-like situation following heavy rainfall in the valley over the past two days.

“In view of adverse weather conditions and as a precautionary measure, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres across Kashmir on Thursday, 4th of September, 2025,” an official spokesperson said.

Weather: Floods in Budgam
Budgam: Rescue and search operation underway as the water level in the Jhelum river overflows following incessant rainfall, in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Weather: Floods in Budgam
Anantnag: AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir reviews flood situation amid heavy rainfall, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)

While the water level in Jhelum and its tributaries has started receding since Thursday morning, some areas in Anantnag, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts have been affected due to spillover of water at some places.

