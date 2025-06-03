Flood situation in Assam remains grim with over 5.35 lakh affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Tuesday with more than 5.35 lakh people affected in over 20 districts even as the meteorological department predicted more rain in several parts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the flood situation in Assam from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring him of full support from the central government.

Sarma will be visiting Cachar district, which is among the worst-hit areas of the state in the current floods, during the day.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati issued an ‘orange alert’ for the four districts of Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara and Kokrajhar for Tuesday.

An ‘orange alert’ implies ‘be prepared to take action’ and is sounded when thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind reaching wind speed 30 to 40 kmph with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places.

‘Yellow alert’ to be on ‘watch/be updated’ has been issued for 11 districts of the state by the RMC. It is issued when thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind with wind speed 30 to 40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places.

The overall flood situation remained critical with the death toll in the deluge and landslides at 11 while two others remained missing, officials said.

Road, rail and ferry services remained affected in the state due to heavy rain in several areas.

More than 5.15 people in 65 revenue circles and 1,254 villages of 22 districts remained affected, with Sribhumi the worst-hit district with 1,94,172 flood-hit population.

A total of 165 relief camps are sheltering 31,212 displaced people, while another 157 relief distribution centres are also functional.

A crop area of 12,610 hectares has been inundated, while 94 animals have been washed away in the last 24 hours.

Brahmaputra, Barak and Kopili rivers were flowing above the danger level at multiple places, while other rivers including Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Rukni, Dhaleswari, Katakhal and and Kushiyara were also above the red mark as per data released late on Monday evening.

Embankments have been breached or affected at different places, besides damage to other infrastructure like roads, bridges, houses, electricity poles, etc.

Two districts remained affected by ‘urban floods’ with 21,037 affected population, officials said.

Briefing Modi over the phone, Sarma informed him how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted the people.

“A short while ago, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The chief minister briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives.

He also apprised the prime minister of the relief operation undertaken by the state government.

“The Hon’ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts,” Sarma said.

“Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam,” the CM added.