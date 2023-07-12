Flooding after monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh

Mandi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inspects the flood-affected areas, in Mandi, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (PTI Photo) Mandi: Silt and sediment deposited by floodwaters near a settlement following heavy monsoon rains, in Mandi, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (PTI Photo) Mandi: Broken bridge near the Panchvaktra Temple following heavy monsoon rains at a flood-affected area, in Mandi, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (PTI Photo) Mandi: Panchvaktra Temple during a flood following heavy monsoon rains, in Mandi, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)