Flooding in Delhi after monsoon rains

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th July 2023 10:09 pm IST
New Delhi: Locals wade through a flooded road near Red Fort as the swollen Yamuna river affected the area, in New Delhi, Friday, July 14, 2023. After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 208.25 metres at 3 pm on Friday even as several key areas in the city were inundated. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

