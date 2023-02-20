Flydubai Dubai-Dhaka flight diverted to Karachi as passenger dies midair

Abu Dhabi: A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Dhaka was diverted to Karachi after a passenger passed away mid-journey on Saturday, February 18.

According to the flydubai, its flight FZ 523 from DXB to Dhaka Airport (DAC) on February 18 was diverted to Karachi Airport (KHI) for a medical emergency.

The flight took off at around 1:45 pm and was scheduled to land around 8:30 pm in Dhaka. After the emergency landing, the plane left for Dhaka at 8:17 pm, Karachi time.

Also Read AI Express flight from Dubai makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport

As per the Pakistani media reports, 59-year-old Bangladeshi passenger Shab Sheikh died of a heart attack and was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Flydubai would like to express its deepest condolences to the family of a passenger who passed away. Our family assistance team is providing support and our thoughts are with the family of the passenger during this sad time. We are in touch with the relevant authorities,” a flydubai spokesman told The National.

In November 2022, a passenger on an EasyJet flight from Cyprus to London Gatwick also died.