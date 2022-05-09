flydubai records 114% jump in passenger traffic in Q1 2022

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based airline flydubai has recorded an exceptional performance in the First Quarter of 2022. A 114% increase in the number of passengers carried compared to 2021, the airline said in a statement.

The airline’s growing network and added capacity on its existing routes supported by new aircraft deliveries helped it build on the momentum of a strong 2021 performance.

The Dubai-based airline on Sunday said it operated 19,000 flights between January 1 and March 31, 2022 and carried 2.35 million passengers.

In addition, flydubai has seen an increase in demand for connecting traffic with 43% of passengers connecting to the carrier’s network compared to 28% for the same period last year.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai, said Dubai has demonstrated its ability to successfully overcome the various challenges presented by the pandemic and continues to thrive.

“We have continued our growth in 2022 capitalizing on the tremendous results we reported for 2021. We have seen the number of passengers carried in the first quarter of this year more than double compared to the previous couple of years as we welcomed the world during Expo Dubai 2020, connected underserved markets to Dubai, and added more frequencies around the network,” he added.

Aircraft deliveries

fldubai has taken delivery of four new aircraft this year, growing its fleet of Boeing 737s to 63 aircraft serving its growing network. The carrier will take delivery of 18 more aircraft over the next few months, for which financing mandates have been issued.

Growing network

flydubai has built an expanding network of more than 100 destinations in 50 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central, and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent, exceeding the number of destinations it operated prior to the pandemic.