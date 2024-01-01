Flyers can now drop off baggage before entering Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has introduced a new feature “city-side self check-in” at the car parking area to ease the experience for air passengers further. This innovative facility allows travelers to check in, drop their baggage, and get their boarding passes even before entering the terminal.

SGK Kishore, GMR Airports ED- South & Chief Innovation Officer, expressed excitement over this new feature. “We are always looking for innovative solutions to make the airport experiential. This feature of the airport offers that experience to our passengers. It is a significant step toward alleviating congestion within the terminal building,” he said

The new facility, located at the car parking, offers various self-service amenities. Passengers can utilize self-check-in kiosks, access flight information display systems, and drop their baggage at self-baggage drop counters.

The process involves two simple steps:

Check-in at the Kiosks: Passengers can use self-service check-in kiosks at the facility’s entry, receiving their boarding passes and bag tags for baggage tagging.

Self-Baggage Drop: After check-in, passengers proceed to the self-baggage drop unit to place their baggage on the conveyor belt. The baggage is processed, and a confirmation message is sent to the respective airline.

The city-side check-in facility operates from six hours before the flight (D-6 Hours) until one hour before departure (D-1 Hrs), catering to regular-sized baggage only.



Passengers can use self-check-in kiosks and boarding cards with their Aadhar ID at the entry gate for added convenience and security. The new service aims to offer a more efficient and stress-free experience for travelers departing from the Hyderabad airport.