Focus on completion of AIIMS Bibinagar: Telangana CM to officials

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the Medical and Health Department at the Secretariat, along with minister Damodara Raja Narsimha and chief secretary Shanti Kumari.

Chief Minister’s emphasised on ensuring the establishment of nursing and para-medical colleges wherever medical colleges are present. Instructing officials to formulate a cohesive policy in this regard, the CM specifically addressed the need to explore the establishment of medical and nursing colleges in Kodangal.

AIIMS Bibinagar

Expressing his vision for comprehensive medical services, Revanth Reddy directed officials to focus on Bibinagar AIIMS, envisioning it as a pivotal healthcare hub serving the people of Khammam, Warangal, and Nalgonda districts. He stressed that a fully operational AIIMS would significantly alleviate the burden on Osmania and NIMS hospitals.

To facilitate informed decision-making, officials were tasked with visiting AIIMS and providing a comprehensive report. The Chief Minister expressed his intention to personally brief the Union Minister on the imperative of ensuring complete medical services at AIIMS.

CMRF LoC for Osmania, Gandhi hospitals

During the meeting, officials brought to the CM’s attention the challenges faced in expansion of Osmania Hospital, with an impending court hearing on the Osmania heritage building issue scheduled for tomorrow. The government will await the court’s directions to determine the course of action.

In a bid to enhance healthcare services, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed officials to identify government hospitals on an area-wise basis and initiate the process of granting CMRF LOC (Chief Minister Relief Fund Letter of Credit) to them. Furthermore, the CM advocated for outsourcing housekeeping maintenance in government hospitals connected with medical colleges to prominent pharmaceutical companies, ensuring that these entities bear the maintenance costs.

This initiative is set to commence as a pilot project in one of the Osmania and Gandhi hospitals. The CM sought regular updates on the implementation of Arogyashri in the state and directed the immediate release of pending Arogyasree bills to teaching hospitals and government hospitals affiliated with government medical colleges.

Timely release of Arogyashri bill

In an effort to streamline the financial processes, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy mandated the release of Arogyashri bills for private hospitals every three months and, more critically, to government hospitals by the 15th of every month. The CM reiterated his commitment to advancing healthcare services and ensuring the efficient allocation of resources for the well-being of the people.