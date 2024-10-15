Following defeat in Haryana, Congress is cautious in dealing with INDIA partners

The Grand Old Congress Party faces criticism from its INDIA coalition partners for mishandling the recent Haryana Assembly polls, allowing the BJP to win for a third time despite ten years of anti-incumbency. Most exit polls had predicted a clear win for the Congress, but the BJP secured 48 out of 90 seats, a victory even the BJP itself was surprised by.

A win in Haryana would have boosted the Congress resurgence story. However, Congress lost this fifth assembly election recently due to internal conflicts, adding to its previous losses in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

It is uncertain whether the partners will be united in fighting against the BJP.

AAP factor

Questions like whether an alliance with AAP would have favoured Congress to win in the Haryana polls are being debated. Secondly, the defeat would impact the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The immediate impact of the Haryana result is likely in seat sharing in the forthcoming assembly elections in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. Thirdly, it is uncertain whether the Congress and AAP will have an alliance. The AAP has already said it will go solo.

The INDIA bloc performed well in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls due to its adaptability and compromise. The main aim of the Coalition was to give a one-to-one fight with the BJP and not split the anti-BJP votes. The Coalition put irritable issues on the back burner and managed to work well. They functioned with the sole aim of defeating the BJP and, to a certain extent, succeeded. The BJP majority was reduced, and the government had to be formed with the help of J.D. (U) and TDP.

Congress is more sober

The Haryana defeat has altered the situation within the Coalition, with the INDIA bloc getting an edge over the Congress. The partners would probably deal with a slightly more restrained and sobered Congress.

No one has said so far that the INDIA bloc is finished. On the contrary, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s statement a day after the defeat indicated that the alliance with Congress would continue. Akhilesh said, “I want to say that the INDIA bloc will be there. The U.P. and Congress alliance will remain intact…”

The Aam Aadmi Party has said it will go solo in the Delhi Assembly poll, while it allied with the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls three months ago. Congress won no seat. The other allies criticise Congress for its overconfidence and rigid attitude toward seat sharing.

The resurgent Congress, which had doubled its tally in the Lok Sabha polls, weakened after its shock in Haryana. Most exit polls suggested an astounding win for the Congress in Haryana because the BJP faced a 10-year anti-incumbency and dealt with a section of disgruntled people.

However, the BJP sprung a surprise and registered its most impressive victory in Haryana. No party has ever won a third term in the rural state.

Maharashtra in crucial phase

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) press conference, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Discussions are ongoing between the Congress, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav), and the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra. Congress needs to be more responsive to the seat-sharing formula and Sena’s demand that Thackeray be projected as the CM’s face even before the polls.

The AAP did not win any seats in the Haryana election but got roughly 1.78% of the votes. If Congress had allied with the AAP, it would have undoubtedly added to the INDIA bloc’s kitty. According to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the Congress ignored the smaller parties and their offers for collaboration.

Leaders from the Trinamool Congress, AAP, Shiv Sena (Uddhav), National Conference, RJD, Nationalist Congress Party, and others were critical of the Congress for messing up the Haryana polls. Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna said, “No one thought the BJP government would be elected in Haryana again. It seems Congress’s overconfidence and arrogance of local Congress leaders led to the party’s defeat,” the Marathi paper said in its editorial on Wednesday.

Shall go back to 2024 LS formula

Repeating the formula adopted during the Lok Sabha polls for seat sharing is crucial, at least in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls. The subdued Congress will not have the upper hand in seat sharing with most of its allies.

The present mood in the INDIA coalition must impact Congress’s relations with its partners. The Opposition may not be able to withstand any more shocks.

Congress must focus on the 286 seats in a direct fight with the BJP. The 2024 polls proved the Congress’ strike rate against the BJP rose to 29% from 8% in 2019. Significantly, the number of seats in which the Congress fought with the BJP was 286, down from 370 in 2014.

Congress came to power in 2004 and 2009 because of its cordial relationships with the partners. The onus for keeping the alliance is broadly on the Congress. It must realise that every partner, small or big, is essential. Congress has had introspection sessions, and Panchmadi and Simla are good examples. It is time for one more such session.