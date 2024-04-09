Following Hyderabad metro rail announcement, land mafia endangers waqf properties

Hyderabad: With the State government announcing the metro rail between Chandrayangutta and RGI Airport via the Jalpally the land mafia became super active and endangering the Waqf properties.

There are waqf properties running into several hundreds of acres in Jalpally, Mamidpally and Pahadi Shareef located in close proximity to the proposed metro rail.

Sources said an extent of 718 acre of land of Ashoorkhana Ali Saad and Dargah Hazrat Saif Nawaz Jung at Mamidipally located in Jalpally and Mamidpally is in danger. “The land mafia and encroachers are demarcating the waqf properties and attempting to sell the land endowed with the TS Waqf Board. The land is shown in different survey numbers to cheat the people, revenue department and registration department officials,” said Mahboob Pasha, a local social activist.

Already several acres of the 2131 acres of land of Dargah Sharfuddin endowed with the TS Waqf Board has been grabbed and sold by the land mafia in Mamidipally and Pahadishareef. The Waqf Board filed cases against the encroachers while on the other hand the encroachments are still going on with active support of local political leadership and land mafia that include criminals.

In at least the past three years, there were no major inspections by the higher officials of TS Waqf Board to the Jalpally, Pahadishareef and Mamidpally areas due and because of it the encroachers have got emboldened, complain the Muslim community leaders.

After the State government proposed a metro rail line the prices of the land have risen dramatically and at any cost the land mafia intends to encroach and sell the waqf lands and earn huge money at the cost of the community. A high level committee comprising the revenue, minority welfare department, TS Waqf Board and police should visit and inspect the waqf lands in Jalpally and surroundings to protect the properties.

People want the TS Waqf Board to instead of allowing the land mafia to encroach the assets of the communities, hand over some land to the government and ask them to construct double bedroom houses for the poor people of the community. “People are overburdened with the high rents in the city. If government houses are constructed the community will benefit and economic conditions improve. The Board can think about constructing women’s/ girls hostels and education institutions,” suggested Minhaj Ahmed, a local social worker.