Food adulteration in Hyderabad: Fried onion unit sealed in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Food safety officials, on Wednesday, April 22, raided a manufacturing unit located at Hyderabad’s Kukatpally, where fried onions were processed unhygienically.

Acting on information, a surprise check at Naseeb Brishta in the Kaithalapur area revealed a large quantity of onions being peeled, sliced and fried in used cooking oil.

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The premise was extremely dirty and poorly maintained, surrounded by concrete rubble. Cut onions were stored in filthy trays.

Officials seized around 1,000 kilogram of raw onions, while 70 kilogram of fried onions were destroyed. About 480 kilogram of cooking oil were seized.

The premise was sealed for further investigation.

#CFS_Telangana – 22-04-2026 – Food Safety team, Hyderabad on receiving information from SOT – Police raided M/s Naseeb Birhsta at Premises No.12-8-82/7/10, Kaithalapur, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Gross Violations Found:

· Used cooking oil was being procured and reused for bulk… pic.twitter.com/AiaHNlxg4s — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) April 22, 2026



