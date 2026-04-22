Food adulteration in Hyderabad: Fried onion unit sealed in Kukatpally

The premise was extremely dirty and poorly maintained, surrounded by concrete rubble.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 11:16 pm IST|   Updated: 22nd April 2026 11:26 pm IST
Empty kitchen countertop with cooking utensils and supplies in a rustic setting.

Hyderabad: Food safety officials, on Wednesday, April 22, raided a manufacturing unit located at Hyderabad’s Kukatpally, where fried onions were processed unhygienically.

Acting on information, a surprise check at Naseeb Brishta in the Kaithalapur area revealed a large quantity of onions being peeled, sliced and fried in used cooking oil.

The premise was extremely dirty and poorly maintained, surrounded by concrete rubble. Cut onions were stored in filthy trays.

Subhan Bakery

Officials seized around 1,000 kilogram of raw onions, while 70 kilogram of fried onions were destroyed. About 480 kilogram of cooking oil were seized.

The premise was sealed for further investigation.


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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 11:16 pm IST|   Updated: 22nd April 2026 11:26 pm IST

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