In four months, 28 arrested for food adulteration in Cyberabad

Adulterated food items, machinery, and vehicles worth approximately Rs 64.07 lakh were seized between January 1 and April 21.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 6:12 pm IST
People inspecting sweets in a bakery workshop with large containers and equipment.

Hyderabad: In the last four months, the Cyberabad Enforcement Wing conducted a series of raids across the city and apprehended 28 individuals, as well as booked 22 cases in relation to food adulteration.

Adulterated food items, machinery, and vehicles worth approximately Rs 64.07 lakh were seized between January 1 and April 21.

Group of men standing in a warehouse with waste bags and materials.

These raids mainly focused on bakery products, sweets and namkeen items, edible oils, wheat flour, ginger-garlic paste, meat products, ice creams, sauces, and the illegal reuse of cooking oil.

Subhan Bakery

Investigations revealed the usage of expired ingredients, synthetic food colours, unsafe chemicals and unhygienic food storage, without a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) or trade license.

In one of the raids, officials seized 5,026 litre of cooking oil and 5,192 kilogram of atta (wheat flour). Officials cracked down on illegal ginger-garlic paste manufacturing units, using harmful preservatives and fake branding.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 6:12 pm IST

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