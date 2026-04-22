In four months, 28 arrested for food adulteration in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: In the last four months, the Cyberabad Enforcement Wing conducted a series of raids across the city and apprehended 28 individuals, as well as booked 22 cases in relation to food adulteration.

Adulterated food items, machinery, and vehicles worth approximately Rs 64.07 lakh were seized between January 1 and April 21.

These raids mainly focused on bakery products, sweets and namkeen items, edible oils, wheat flour, ginger-garlic paste, meat products, ice creams, sauces, and the illegal reuse of cooking oil.

Investigations revealed the usage of expired ingredients, synthetic food colours, unsafe chemicals and unhygienic food storage, without a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) or trade license.

In one of the raids, officials seized 5,026 litre of cooking oil and 5,192 kilogram of atta (wheat flour). Officials cracked down on illegal ginger-garlic paste manufacturing units, using harmful preservatives and fake branding.