Food Carnival in Anwarul Uloom College

Hyderabad: The Anwarul Uloom College of Business Management (ACBM) Hyderabad organized a food carnival on Saturday. The Carnival was inaugurated by Prof Ahmed Baig, a member of the Governing Body of Anwarul Uloom Educational Association. Speaking on the topic of “entrepreneurship and fast food and hotel industry” Prof Ahmed Baig said, “Compare to jobs the business has unlimited scope. The youths must pay attention to entrepreneurship.”

“Initiative and constructive activities can pay off compare to inactivity and idleness,” the ACBM Principle, Dr. Usman Bin Salam said.

The Vice-Principal of ACBM Mohammed Ibrahimuddin cited many business personalities who started their business with a small investment and reach dizzy heights by their hard work, dedication, and planning.

More than 100 students set up about 50 stalls out of which 45 were related to food and the remaining 5 were about games.

The food stalls had delicacies like Pani Puri, Shawarma, Haleem, Dahi Bade, fast food, pasta, Pakoras, ice cream, cold drinks, tea, and even paan.

In addition to the ACBM students, the students of Anwarul Uloom Degree College, PG College and Pharmacy College also participated in the carnival and enjoyed the food. The carnival continued even after 4 pm.