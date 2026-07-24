Food-carrying boys not detained, viral claim false: Delhi Police

Police clarified that the boys were stopped only as part of routine picket and checkpoint duty to verify the identity of the occupants and ascertain their point of origin and destination.

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New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday, July 24, dismissed claims that three boys carrying food for Jantar Mantar protesters were detained at Nizamuddin Police Station, labelling such allegations spreading on social media as “false and misleading”.

In an official statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), police said personnel had neither stopped nor prevented anyone from carrying food items.

Police clarified that the boys were stopped only as part of routine picket and checkpoint duty to verify the identity of the occupants and ascertain their point of origin and destination.

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Police said that while the identity verification was underway, the driver left the spot with the vehicle and all the belongings. During questioning, the occupants informed police that the food items were meant for the protest site.

The driver had been arranged by one of the occupants’ friends and was not personally known to them, police said.

The DCP said the deployed personnel were not even aware that the food was intended for protesters.

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Calling the allegation “baseless and malicious”, police said the personnel were only performing routine verification duty as mandated and that the viral claim appeared intended to misrepresent a standard checking procedure.

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