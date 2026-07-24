Rahul Gandhi slams DU over Jantar Mantar protest advisory

New Delhi: With the Delhi University urging students to “stay away” from Jantar Mantar protests, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, July 24, slammed the varsity and asked how dare it “threaten” students for exercising their democratic rights.

“Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes,” Gandhi said, tagging the Delhi University social media post advising students to “stay away from Jantar Mantar”.

“How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes,” Gandhi said in his post.

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His remarks came in response to a University of Delhi post on Thursday night saying, “Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action.”

Such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities, the university said.

“Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law. Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation,” it said.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting in the heart of Delhi since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.