Removing Dharmendra Pradhan is the strictest action: CJP to Modi

CJP was reacting to the Prime Minister's announcement that a bill providing for stringent action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published:
Protesters hold signs and photos amid police officers during a demonstration.
Security personnel patrol a protest site over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in Patna, on Thursday, July 23.

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said the “strictest action” the government could take against examination irregularities was to remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that a bill providing for stringent action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament. 

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, in response to the Prime Minister’s remarks, said, “Modi ji, remove Dharmendra Pradhan tomorrow. That’s the strictest action you can take.” 

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to the PM’s announcement by taking to X to share an image of a man locking the gate of a compound with no boundary walls, in an apparent swipe at the proposed legislation. 

Subhan Bakery

Prime Minister Modi announced on Thursday that a bill providing for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament next week after being cleared by the Union Cabinet. 

He said the government had already taken several steps after allegations of the NEET paper leak surfaced, including setting up fast-track courts, and asserted that those responsible have been arrested and jailed.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published:

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