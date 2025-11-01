Food poisoning in Gadwal BC hostel, 86 students fall ill after dinner

86 students fell ill after dinner at a BC hostel in Gadwal district; officials suspect food contamination.

1st November 2025
Hyderabad: A suspected case of food poisoning at a BC hostel in Dharmavaram village of Erravalli mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana, left 86 students ill on Friday night, October 31.

The hostel accommodates 125 students, of whom 110 were present that evening. After dinner, around 9 pm, several students began vomiting and reported uneasiness.

Hostel staff, along with local police, quickly arranged ambulances to rush the affected students to the Gadwal Area Hospital for treatment.

Authorities confirmed that all the students are now recovering under medical supervision and that the incident is under investigation.

