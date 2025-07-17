10 students fall ill in govt school in Telangana due to food poisoning

Hyderabad: As many as 10 students from the Mahatma Jyothibapule BC School in Telangana’s Lakshmipur village of Jagityal district fell ill after eating spoiled food. Of them, seven have been reportedly serious and all of the are currently under care of the district medical and health officer.

“They have gastric irritation and we gave them basic medicines. Three have been refrred to a hospital and seven are here under observation,” said DMHO Dr Vidya.

The DMHO of the school in Telangana was visibly uncomfortable with questions from mediapersons after the incident when asked why the children fell sick. She however maintained that the children had vomitings due to gastric irritation.

“They can have these generally and due to the seasons as well,” she said when mediapersons enquired about the children falling sick due to bad food.

The District Food Control Officer also reportedly visited the school in Telangana and collected food samples. Earlier this week, around 40 students of an Ashram Gurukul school in Nalgonda’s Mudigonda area were hospitalised for food poisoning after they complained of vomiting and loose motions.

They were admitted on Monday morning, July 14. While 20 students are receiving treatment at the Devarakonda hospital, the remaining are being treated at Tirupalli hospital.

Students of the school in Telangana had reportedly consumed chicken curry on Sunday night and pulihora rice (tamarind rice) for breakfast on Monday. Soon after, many started showing symptoms of food poisoning.