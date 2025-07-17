Uppal SHO suspended for interference in Hyderabad Cricket Association scam case

Hyderabad: Amid ongoing investigations in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) scam, Uppal police inspector N Election Reddy has been suspended for allegedly leaking information and interfering with the investigation of the case. However, an official confirmation on the allegations is awaited.

Reddy’s suspension comes days after HCA president Arishnapally Jagan Mohan Rao was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on July 9. Rao and other officials were arrested for serious irregularities, including allegedly pressuring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for tickets and other governance-related issues within the HCA.

Earlier this year, during IPL 2025, the HCA was embroiled in controversy as the SRH franchise accused it of harassment regarding complimentary tickets for IPL matches. The row escalated to the point where the management threatened to find an alternate venue, prompting the Telangana government to launch a probe.

SRH’s allegations against Rao, HCA

Controversy arose after the SRH’s general manager (Sports), Srinath TB, reportedly accused HCA officials of harassment, particularly president Jagan Mohan Rao. He stated that they have been collaborating with the HCA for twelve years but have encountered increasing difficulties over the past two seasons.

According to the agreement, SRH allocates 10 percent (3,900) of complimentary tickets to the HCA, which includes access to a corporate box with a capacity of 50 seats.

However, this year, the HCA claimed that the box could only accommodate 30 people and demanded an additional 20 tickets from another box, which SRH found unreasonable. The HCA official also allegedly locked up their corporate box during an SRH match, demanding more tickets.