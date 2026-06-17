Raj: Exam cancelled after answer keys distributed instead of question papers

A major administrative lapse was reported at the Rajasthan University during the MA Sociology second-semester examination, after students were allegedly given answer keys instead of question papers.

The incident on Tuesday, June 16, triggered confusion and outrage at the examination centre, with students claiming they were shocked to find answers printed on the sheets meant for the exam.

The invigilators subsequently withdrew the papers after the error was detected. Following the disruption, the university’s examination department cancelled the paper and announced that the examination will now be held on June 27.

300 students were scheduled to appear for exam

According to government officials, around 300 students were scheduled to appear for the exam. The error reportedly occurred when the envelope containing the answer key was mistakenly processed and sent to the examination centre instead of the question paper.

Since examination envelopes are opened only at the time of the exam, the mistake went unnoticed until distribution began. Students later staged a protest at the centre and gathered at the university’s administrative block, demanding accountability and action against those responsible.

They alleged serious negligence and raised concerns over the credibility of the examination system. Officials confirmed that the matter is under investigation. Controller of Examinations Rakesh Rao said, “Given the seriousness of the matter, the examination has been cancelled and rescheduled for June 27. An inquiry is underway.”

Row over drinking water facilities

The incident comes days after another controversy at Rajasthan University over inadequate drinking water facilities at the central library during extreme heat, which had also sparked student protests.

The Indian Society paper at the university’s PG School of Humanities was scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Students said they realised soon after receiving the paper that it had no questions or multiple-choice options.