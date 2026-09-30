Food raid finds expired, rotten products at Hyderabad Instakart

Freezer temperature was recorded at approximately –16.4°C and swollen milk product tetrapacks indicated possible deterioration.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Expired and rotten food items found during Hyderabad Instakart food safety raid.
A glimpse from the Instakart facility that was raided.

Hyderabad: A food safety raid conducted at an Instakart location in Pather Gatti on Wednesday, September 30, found several violations, like rotten and expired products.

According to a release, officials found expired food products like cut fruits, ID idli and dosa batter, Happilo Cashews and Nandini Ghee; rotten and spoiled vegetables in the packaged vegetable section and leaking milk packets.

Freezer temperature was recorded at approximately –16.4°C, and swollen milk product tetrapacks indicated possible deterioration.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Leaked/spoilt cheese, milk, oil and ice cream products were observed in the freezer, posing a potential risk of cross-contamination, and storage shelves were found rusted/damaged.

Officials also flagged improper segregation of food and non-food items, inadequate cleaning and non-maintenance of cleaning records.

First-In-First-Out stock rotation was also not being followed.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Damaged, expired, spoilt and unfit food items were discarded on the spot. Officials have recommended an improvement notice and suspension of the licence.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Food updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button