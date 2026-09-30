Food raid finds expired, rotten products at Hyderabad Instakart

Hyderabad: A food safety raid conducted at an Instakart location in Pather Gatti on Wednesday, September 30, found several violations, like rotten and expired products.

According to a release, officials found expired food products like cut fruits, ID idli and dosa batter, Happilo Cashews and Nandini Ghee; rotten and spoiled vegetables in the packaged vegetable section and leaking milk packets.

Freezer temperature was recorded at approximately –16.4°C, and swollen milk product tetrapacks indicated possible deterioration.

A food safety raid conducted a raid at an Instakart location in Pather Gatti on Wednesday, September 30, found several violations like rotten and expired products.



According to a release, officials found expired food products like cut fruits, ID idly and dosa batter, Happilo… pic.twitter.com/L2XBKfjFrt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 30, 2026

Leaked/spoilt cheese, milk, oil and ice cream products were observed in the freezer, posing a potential risk of cross-contamination, and storage shelves were found rusted/damaged.

Officials also flagged improper segregation of food and non-food items, inadequate cleaning and non-maintenance of cleaning records.

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First-In-First-Out stock rotation was also not being followed.

Damaged, expired, spoilt and unfit food items were discarded on the spot. Officials have recommended an improvement notice and suspension of the licence.