Food raid in Telangana: Rat feces found in Narayana Educational Society’s kitchen

Hyderabad: The Telangana food safety department conducted a surprise raid at the Central Kitchen of Narayana Educational Society in Kuntloor Village of Rangareddy District.

The food raid was conducted on March 10, which revealed that the water analysis report lacked microbial testing, and the facility had license discrepancies, requiring modification. Nine vehicles transporting food lacked the necessary transport category license.

Severe hygiene lapses were noted, including rat feces in the vegetable cutting area, spoiled potatoes and tomatoes, rusty iron knives for cutting, and housefly presence across the kitchen. The raw inlet water tank for the RO plant was unclean, and several food items were stored directly on the ground with non-food items.

Task force team has conducted an inspection at the 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗞𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗘𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘁𝘆 situated at 𝗞𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗿 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲, 𝗥𝗥 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁 on 10.03.2025 and observed the below violations.



* Water analysis… pic.twitter.com/hHkklLJbxm — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) March 11, 2025

Additionally, cobwebs were found in storage areas, doors were not properly fitted to prevent pest entry, and broken wall tiles and stagnant water on the floor posed contamination risks.

Authorities stated that action will be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS), 2006.