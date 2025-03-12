Food raid in Telangana: Rat feces found in Narayana Educational Society’s kitchen

The food raid was conducted on March 10.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 12th March 2025 6:22 pm IST
Food raid finds rat feces in Narayana Educational Society’s kitchen
Food raid finds rat feces in Narayana Educational Society’s kitchen

Hyderabad: The Telangana food safety department conducted a surprise raid at the Central Kitchen of Narayana Educational Society in Kuntloor Village of Rangareddy District.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The food raid was conducted on March 10, which revealed that the water analysis report lacked microbial testing, and the facility had license discrepancies, requiring modification. Nine vehicles transporting food lacked the necessary transport category license.

Severe hygiene lapses were noted, including rat feces in the vegetable cutting area, spoiled potatoes and tomatoes, rusty iron knives for cutting, and housefly presence across the kitchen. The raw inlet water tank for the RO plant was unclean, and several food items were stored directly on the ground with non-food items.

MS Creative School

Additionally, cobwebs were found in storage areas, doors were not properly fitted to prevent pest entry, and broken wall tiles and stagnant water on the floor posed contamination risks.

Authorities stated that action will be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS), 2006.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 12th March 2025 6:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button