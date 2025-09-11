Food safety department raids government schools in Telangana

Hyderabad: The food safety department on Wednesday, September 10 inspected government schools in Telangana and found the kitchens in unhygienic conditions.

The raids were conducted at residential schools, hostels, supermarkets and eateries including KFC hotels, sweet shops. According to the food safety department, some of the eateries did not posses a food license.

Some of the eateries used synthetic colour and used non food grade containers. Samples of infested pulses discarded and samples of moong dal, black gram, tamarind were lifted.

Food Safety, Telangana: Inspections at govt res.schools, hostels & mid-day meals (hygiene advice given) and private outlets (supermarkets, KFC, hotels, sweet shops)- No food license in some units, Synthetic colours being used, non-food-grade containers found — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) September 10, 2025

On Wednesday, the Telangana food safety department raided some restaurants in Hyderabad. The raids were carried out at 10 Absolute Barbeque outlets. They were conducted based on the complaints received by the commissioner of food safety.

As per the details shared on the X handle of the commissioner of food safety, the raids were conducted at the famous restaurants located at Hyderabad’s AS Rao Nagar, Kompally, Medipally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Inorbit, Miyapur, Vanasthalipuram, and Secunderabad. All these restaurants are the outlets of Absolute Barbeque.