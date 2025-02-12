Food safety dept inspects milk distribution centres in Hyderabad

In response to reports of milk adulteration, the Telangana food safety department conducted a special drive at loose milk collection and distribution centres in the eastern part of Hyderabad during the early hours of February 11.

Two teams inspected multiple milk collection and distribution centres located at Karmanghat, Linnojiguda, LB Nagar, and Hayathnagar.

Two Food Safety on Wheels (FSW) vehicles, equipped with milk-o-screen devices and lab technicians, were deployed to conduct on-the-spot testing of loose milk samples.

The inspected facilities included Sri Sai Dairy Products, Almasguda, Balapur; Sri Laxmi Narsimha Milk Traders, Karmanghat; Sri Sai Milk Products, Tapovan Colony, Linnojiguda; Sri Geetha Milk Traders & Processing Unit, Nadergul; Sapthagiri Foods, Karmanghat; Suguna Dairy, Karmanghat; Srinivasa Dairy, B.N. Reddy Nagar, Hayathnagar; Alsafa Dairy, Auto Nagar, Hayathnagar; Dharani Dairy, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar.

No adulterants found, but lapses identified at milk distribution centres in Hyderabad

The food safety department team confirmed that all tested milk samples were free from prohibited additives such as Maltodextrin, Urea, or Peroxide. However, some documentary and sanitary lapses were noted at the inspected premises. Notices have been issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), 2006, for further action.

Additionally, samples of ghee and curd were collected for detailed analysis