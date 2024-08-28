Food safety dept raids 11 hostels in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Hyderabad: Food safety officials reportedly conducted inspections at 11 hostels and schools across Hyderabad and other Telangana districts on Tuesday, August 27.

Following the inspections at the hostels in Hyderabad and other districts, the team provided detailed guidance to local district authorities on managing and overseeing these facilities. The key instructions focused on maintaining cleanliness, including regular cleaning schedules, effective waste management, and ensuring areas are free from contamination.

In addition to general cleanliness, the officers emphasized strict adherence to food safety practices at the Hyderabad hostels. This includes proper food storage, sanitization of food preparation areas, and compliance with health regulations to prevent foodborne illnesses.

The local authorities are tasked with implementing these measures to ensure the well-being of residents and students in the hostels :

The inspected facilities included:

GHMC zone Hostels: 6 Govt SCDD hostel, Yadadri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Palair, Khammam MGPT Residential School, Maheshwaram, Ranga Reddy MGPT Boys Residential School, Sangareddy ST Boys Hostel, Bhongir.

Earlier, the food safety department conducted several raids at Hyderabad hostels of various schools and colleges.

As per an order of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the food safety department raided the hostels of at least 28 private and government residential schools and colleges between August 21 and August 24.

Inspections of the kitchen, cooking utensils, storage area, prepared food items, raw materials, sanitation management, etc. were conducted.

Inspections were carried out in four residential hostels in the LB Nagar zone, six in Charminar, five in Khairtabad, five in Serilingampally, four in Kukatpally and four in private and government residential hostels in Secunderabad.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise inspections at ten government hostels across Telangana, including two hostels in Hyderabad.

The ACB teams were assisted by an inspector of legal metrology, a sanitary inspector, a food inspector and an auditor to check the quality, and quantity of the food, sanitation conditions, students’ attendance particulars and records of hostels in Hyderabad.

The inspections revealed several irregularities, such as inflated student numbers, poor hygiene in kitchens, storerooms, washrooms, and toilets, a lack of drinking water supply, and poor lighting and ventilation in rooms. Additional issues included the failure to maintain proper food menus and the neglect to provide daily eggs and milk