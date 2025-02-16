Food safety dept trains Hyderabad restaurant staff on hygiene, safety

Hyderabad: The food safety department conducted a Food Safety, Training, and Certification (FoSTaC) session in Secunderabad aimed at enhancing hygiene and safety practices among restaurant cooks and food handlers.

The training was conducted on February 15 and it covered essential sanitary measures, food preparation protocols, and proper storage techniques to minimize health risks. Food safety officials emphasized the importance of compliance with food safety standards to ensure public health.

Restaurant owners and food outlets in Hyderabad have been urged to voluntarily enrol in upcoming sessions for systemic improvements in hygiene practices.

Interested establishments can contact their area Food Safety Officer or the State Helpline (9100105795) for further details on FoSTaC training programs.

The food safety department has been actively addressing hygiene issues at restaurants in Hyderabad noting common violations such as improper labelling, unsafe consumption practices, and the lack of medical certificates among food handlers. Inspectors have also found food businesses with uncovered bins, insect infestations particularly cockroaches or rats and spoiled vegetables. Another recurring violation was the failure of food handlers to wear gloves during food preparation.

Food safety dept continues raids in Hyderabad

On February 12, the food safety department of Telangana conducted a raid at Instahot Foods, a supplier for Indigo Airlines and an exporter in Hyderabad’s IDA Patancheru uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

The team found expired food items, including Kasturi Methi (1.25 kg), mustard seeds (0.5 kg), and Rai Mota (1 kg), which were discarded. Nutmeg (1.5 kg) without proper labelling was seized. Some food articles were stored under a leaking air conditioner, raising contamination concerns.

On February 9, two restaurants in Hyderabad were found flouting food safety measures in a raid.

Teams of the food safety department raided The Fort and Delish by Homes Kitchen. At The Fort, severe cockroach infestation was found, alongside very unhygienic refrigerators and unidentified vegetables stored in large quantities without any labels.

Over 4K food safety raids target restaurants in Hyderabad, F&B sector in 2024

The Telangana food safety department has intensified its efforts to ensure hygiene in food establishments, carrying out 4,366 inspections and collecting over 3,300 food samples from restaurants, cafes, sweet shops and other premises in the Food and Beverage sector, since March, commissioner of health and family welfare, RV Karnan told Siasat.com.

The department has launched a voluntary hygiene rating program for restaurants in Hyderabad, where a third-party agency evaluates food business operators. Additionally, it has begun registering street food vendors and over 3,500 have already signed up.

A special drive will be conducted soon to register an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 more street vendors.





