Food safety officials inspect stalls at Moazzam Jahi Market

Hyderabad: Ahead of the mango season, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) food safety officials inspected the Moazzam Jahi market on Wednesday, March 12.

The inspection was carried out to check if fruit vendors were using banned carbide to ripen the fruits. Following the inspection, the fruit vendors at the Moazzam Jahi market were causioned that the the use of carbide to ripen fruits is prohibited.

They were asked to follow the instruction of Telangana Food Safety Commissioner should be followed for ripening the fruits, and only approved ingredients should be used.

The vendors were asked to follow the fruit ripening methods as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The inspection was jointly conducted by the GHMC food safety officers, lab technicians, assistant food controller and police task force team.