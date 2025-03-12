Shop owner held for selling expired edible oils with tampered labels

Hyderabad: A 51-year-old man was arrested by the Hyderabad police and the food safety officials for allegedly repacking and selling expired edible oils with altered labels.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar Agarwal, resident of Kachiguda.

During the raid at Sri Ganesh Balaji Lakkadatar Oil at Sri Krupa Market, Malakpet, officials seized 1,014 litres of edible oil worth Rs 1.90 lakh. The accused was found using whiteners to erase expiry dates and batch numbers on packaging, despite lacking a repacking license.

Seized items included 39 bottles (5 litres each) and 27 bottles (2 litres each) of Fresh Heart brand oil with tampered expiry dates, along with 51 tins (15 litres each), some of which had no date stickers.

According to reports, the accused was purchasing oils in bulk, repacking them with falsified labels, and selling them for profit.

The confiscated stock and the accused were handed over to the Food Safety Officer, GHMC Malakpet, for legal action.

Further investigation is ongoing.