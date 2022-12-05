GHMC should act on alarming rise in food adulteration

Hyderabad: Food adulteration has been reported not only in small hotels, food and drink sold on the roadside, but also in some popular restaurants in the city.

There is a need for a large-scale campaign by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation against adulterated and substandard food items in twin cities. The adulteration of spices and oil is causing many deadly diseases.

In addition to the city of Hyderabad, adulteration businesses are on the rise in many districts of Telangana and action is being taken against these businesses in some places. Traders from other states are largely involved in these activities and they are targeting wholesalers and through them, the mixed spices are reaching the small shops in the city.

Traders of adulterated oil, cumin seeds, red chili powder, and other commodities are setting up their warehouses near the wholesale markets of the city, while the production of these commodities takes place in densely populated residential areas or in the suburbs of the city.

However, if any large-scale campaign against adulterated and substandard food items in twin cities is not initiated, things are likely to get bad to worse.