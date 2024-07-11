Food safety raids held on 387 hostels across Telangana in last 2 months

Hyderabad: A total of 387 hostels across Telangana in the last two months have been inspected and notices were issued based on the violations found during the inspections, the Food Safety Department said in a press release on Thursday, July 11.

“Majority of the hostels were found to be operating without the required FSSAI license/registration. Further, unhygienic practices in food preparation and storage were noticed,” the release further said.

The department stated that the concerned Food Business Operators (FBO) have been made aware of the statutory requirement of the FSS Act, 2006 and were instructed to apply for licenses immediately.

“Good practices in food preparation and storage, along with mandatory procedures as per the FSS Rules and Regulations, 2011 have been informed to the FBOs,” it added.

The department instructed all the hostel operators to obtain an FSSAI license and adhere to the FSSAI rules and regulations.

“For FoSTaC training and any guidance related to the FSS Act, one may contact the concerned food safety officer,” it informed.

Also Read Food safety dept raids restaurants in Secunderabad