Food safety violations found at Hyderabad BITS Pilani mess

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted a surprise check at the mess of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus on Tuesday, September 2.

Multiple violations found

During the check, officials found several violations, including unhygienic floors, greasy exhaust fans, damaged pest meshes and dirty storage areas.

Food Safety Inspection TaskForce conducted a surprise inspection in Mess Management Services at BITS Pilani. Multiple violations observed: FSSAI license missing, no pest control/health records, unhygienic floors, greasy exhausts, damaged pest meshes, and dirty storage areas.

The FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) license and health records were missing, and no pest control was conducted.

Notices were issued to the mess management, which caters to around 200 students.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, Hyderabad Campus is one of the five constituent campuses of the BITS Pilani university located in Hyderabad, India. It opened its campus in Hyderabad in 2008 with the first batch graduating in 2012.

