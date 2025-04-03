Food safety raid uncovers housefly infestation at Kondapur production unit

Hyderabad: A task force from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids in the Kondapur area, uncovering multiple lapses at Sodexo India Services Central Production Unit.
Multiple food safety and hygiene violations found
During the inspection on Wednesday, April 2, officials discovered that the kitchen and grinding area had patchy flooring, and the grinding area was wet with food waste littered around. As part of the ongoing food safety raids in Hyderabad, authorities also instructed the disposal of 16 kg of paneer packets with illegible packing dates.
Further violations included improper storage practices, such as food articles being kept in plastic trays directly on the floor in cold storage. Blood from packed raw meat was found dripping in the chiller room, creating an unhygienic environment.
The Telangana Food Safety Department task force further observed a housefly infestation at the raw material reception area, raising concerns about contamination risks.
Food safety raids across Hyderabad continue
As food safety raids in Hyderabad continue, the Food Safety Department conducted a raid at a popular sweet shop, Aman Mithaiwala, located at IDA Madhapur. The inspection, carried out on March 27, uncovered severe hygiene violations and unsafe food storage practices.
Officials found that the kitchen floor and storage room were in an unsanitary condition, emitting a foul smell. Around 300 kg of expired products were discovered on the premises. The team also determined that the sweets being sold were unsafe for consumption, as they contained excessive food coloring and showed signs of fungal infestation.
Following the raid, food safety officials revoked the license of Aman Mithaiwala, citing its operation in an incorrect jurisdiction.
In a similar food safety raid, inspections at well-known restaurants in Tolichowki and Ameerpet revealed multiple hygiene violations.
At 4 Seasons, officials found unhygienic refrigerators, untrapped kitchen drains, a severe cockroach infestation, and rat feces in the storage area. At Taaza Kitchen, food safety violations included improper storage of semi-prepared and raw materials alongside non-food items, as well as uncovered and unlabeled food in refrigerators.