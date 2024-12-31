Food safety dept raids restaurants in Hyderabad’s Kompally

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of restaurants in Hyderabad continues as the food safety department’s team conducted raids on December 30 at Ulavacharu, Train Theme Restaurant, and Malnadu Kitchen in Kompally.

Multiple food safety and hygiene violations found

During an inspection at Ulavacharu in Kompally, several violations were found including the absence of an FSSAI license at the premises. Key documents like water analysis reports, pest control records, and health certificates were missing.

Expired food items including 3 packs of crushes, 1 pack of kova, and 139 bottles of misbranded Goli Soda worth Rs. 14,936, were seized. The vegetables including tomatoes were found rotten. Synthetic food colours were also discarded due to suspicion of use in food preparation.

𝗨𝗹𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘂, 𝗞𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆

30.12.2024



* FSSAI license not displayed at the premises.



* Water analysis reports, Pest Control records, Fostac certificates and Health Records of employees were not provided.



* Expired Crushes (3 packs) and Kova (1 pack) & Misbranded… pic.twitter.com/F3OCMRFF88 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 31, 2024

The restaurant in Hyderabad showed poor hygiene with flaky walls, patchy flooring, and unclean refrigerators. Raw meat was stored unsafely in refrigerators, and the grinding and washing areas were unhygienic. Clogged drains and the absence of insect traps were noted, while paintbrushes were found used for butter application. The exhaust system was greasy and untidy.

An inspection at Train Theme Restaurant in Kompally revealed multiple hygiene violations. The flooring was patchy, slippery, and littered with food waste. Drains were clogged with stagnant water and food debris.

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗞𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆

30.12.2024



* Flooring was found to be patchy, slippery with littering of food waste at several places.



* Drains were found to be clogged with food waste and stagnant water.



* Refrigerators are not maintained in… pic.twitter.com/duOu51LpcP — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 31, 2024

Refrigerators were found in unhygienic conditions with uncovered and unlabeled food articles stored improperly. Both veg and non-veg items were stored together and some food was found on the floor in the storage area. Additionally, food and non-food items were stored together. The aprons worn by food handlers were also found to be untidy.

Also Read Raids conducted at famous restaurants in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

An inspection at Malnadu Kitchen revealed several hygiene violations. The FSSAI license was not displayed, and key documents like water analysis reports, pest control records, and health certificates were missing.

Raw meats such as chicken and mutton were stored unhygienically, risking contamination. Prepared food including mutton curry and fried chicken wings was found in the cold room without proper labelling and was discarded. Synthetic food colours were also discarded due to suspicion of their use in food.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Kompally area on 30.12.2024.



𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗻𝗮𝗱𝘂 𝗞𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗻, 𝗞𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆



* FSSAI license not displayed at the premises.



*Water analysis reports, Pest Control records, Fostac certificates and Health Records of employees were not… pic.twitter.com/eHr5AxPjpN — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 31, 2024

Rodent excreta was found in multiple areas, and the refrigerators were not maintained properly. The flooring was patchy, with food waste littering some areas. The walls at Hyderabad’s restaurant were greasy, and tiles were broken in parts. Dustbins were found uncovered, and a paintbrush was used to apply butter. Additionally, raw, semi-cooked, and both veg and non-veg food were stored together.

Over 4K food safety raids target restaurants in Hyderabad, F&B sector

The Telangana food safety department has intensified its efforts to ensure hygiene in food establishments, carrying out 4,366 inspections and collecting over 3,300 food samples from restaurants, cafes, sweet shops and other premises in the Food and Beverage sector, since March, commissioner of health and family welfare, RV Karnan told Siasat.com.

The department has been actively addressing hygiene issues in food outlets noting common violations such as improper labelling, unsafe consumption practices, and the lack of medical certificates among food handlers. Inspectors have also found food businesses with uncovered bins, insect infestations particularly cockroaches or rats and spoiled vegetables. Another recurring violation was the failure of food handlers to wear gloves during food preparation.