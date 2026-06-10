Footage shows Israeli army shoot Palestinian infant in West Bank

West Bank: A video released by Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem has reignited scrutiny over the fatal shooting of a seven-month-old Palestinian infant in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

The footage, published on Tuesday, June 9, shows the moments before Israeli soldier opened fire on a vehicle carrying the Abu Haikal family in Hebron’s Tel Rumeida neighbourhood. According to B’Tselem, the family was returning home from a visit to relatives when the shooting occurred on Friday, June 5.

The rights group said the footage shows the vehicle slowing down after the driver noticed soldiers on the road. It maintains that the car posed no threat to the troops.

Also Read Israeli forces kill 7-month-old Palestinian after firing bullets

“The footage clearly shows that the Israeli soldier fired at the car as it was slowing to a stop. The car was far from the soldiers and posed no danger to them whatsoever,” B’Tselem said in a statement accompanying the video.

Seven-month-old Sam Abu Haikal, who was sitting in his mother’s arms in the back seat, was struck in the head and later died from his injuries. His parents, Fahd and Daniyah Abu Haikal, were also wounded in the shooting.

A second video released by B’Tselem shows the aftermath of the incident. Fahd Abu Haikal is seen carrying his son and attempting to stop the bleeding from the infant’s head wound, while Daniyah sits beside the family vehicle after being injured.

Watch the video here

New footage obtained by B’Tselem uncovers the moments when the Abu Haikal family was shot. Seven-month-old Sam Abu Haikal was killed in the shooting, and both his parents were injured. The footage clearly shows that the Israeli soldier fired at the car as it was slowing to a… pic.twitter.com/rYNeMClLlj — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) June 9, 2026

Military investigation underway

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

The military previously stated that a soldier fired after troops believed a vehicle was accelerating towards them. However, B’Tselem argues that the footage contradicts that account and shows the car slowing down before shots were fired.

The child’s grandmother, Firyal Abu Haikal, told Reuters that the family had stopped near a checkpoint after spotting Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in the distance. She said relatives initially believed warning shots were being fired.

Also Read France imposes entry ban on Smotrich over West Bank policies

“One bullet struck my grandson, traversed his face and crossed his head, striking his mother’s cheek where it lodged,” she said.

According to media reports, the bullet passed through Fahd Abu Haikal’s hand before striking the infant and injuring his mother.

Rights group criticises response

B’Tselem alleged that the soldiers involved left the scene after the shooting without inspecting the vehicle or providing assistance to the wounded child and his mother.

The organisation said the incident reflected a broader pattern of impunity surrounding violence against Palestinians.

Yuli Novak, executive director of B’Tselem, said international inaction had contributed to a situation in which Palestinian lives had become “completely expendable”, the Wafa News Agency reported.

The findings of the military investigation will be transferred to the Military Advocate General’s Office once the inquiry is completed.