Football won’t be the same again: Revanth on Messi retirement

Messi announced his retirement on Monday after two decades representing Argentina.

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Revanth Reddy and Lionel Messi
Revanth Reddy and Lionel Messi during the Hyderabad leg of Messi's GOAT tour

Hyderabad: ‘Football won’t be the same again, without the GOAT. Farewell and keep inspiring,’ Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Monday, August 31, as Argentine football icon Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international soccer.

Messi announced his retirement on Monday after two decades representing Argentina.

Revanth Reddy, in a post on X, said, “Dear Messi, you have enthralled, entertained, energised and inspired the entire #football world. It was a great privilege to share a few minutes on a football turf with you in #Hyderabad. Football won’t be the same again without the GOAT. Farewell and keep inspiring.”

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During the second leg of Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 here in December last year, the football icon, along with Luiz Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, took part in a GOAT Cup penalty shootout, with Revanth Reddy also turning up in football attire, and conducted football clinics with children.

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