For 1st time-ever, IPL auction to be held overseas in Dubai

The upcoming auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to be held in Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.

This marks the first-ever instance that the auction will not be held in India since the league’s inception in 2008.

The venue has been confirmed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ESPNCricinfo reported

“Due to the wedding season hotel availability can be an issue. That is why we decided to host it in Dubai,” an IPL official told PTI.

The participating teams will have until November 26 to submit the list of retained and released players

In this auction, teams will have a purse of Rs 100 crore to spend on the players, an increase from the previous Rs 95 crore.

What is IPL?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in India, known for its high-intensity matches, star players, and large fanbase.

The IPL, founded in 2007 by BCCI, has become a globally popular and lucrative cricket league since its inaugural season in 2008.