For BJP, no crime too grave if victims are Muslim: Owaisi on release of Bilkis Bano convicts

Hyderabad: Reacting to the latest development in the Bilkis Bano case wherein 11 convicted of mass murder and rape in the 2002 Gujarat riots were set free on August 15 by the Gujarat government, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and Ministry of Home Affairs’ nod to the decision.

On Monday, the Gujarat government appeared before the Supreme Court of India and explained that the convicts were freed as they had completed 14 years in prison and displayed ‘good behaviour’.

The Supreme Court is hearing petitions filed against the Gujarat government’s remission policy.

Owaisi slammed the central government over its approval of their release and criticised it for its prejudice against Muslims.

“#BilkisBano’s rapists were released early after approval from @AmitShah’s ministry. These men were guilty of brutal rape & murder. A 3 year old’s head was bashed with a rock. They were killed only because they were Muslim. For BJP, no crime is too grave if the victims are Muslim,” Owaisi tweeted.

Sharing a copy of the letter which was addressed to the Gujarat government by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs approving the release of the convicts, Owaisi said, “The release was against the central government’s own policy. But BJP state and central govt left no stone unturned for the early release of these rapists, murderers & child killers.”

‘New low’ for BJP: KTR

Telangana IT, Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the Centre on Tuesday for releasing Bilkis Bano’s rapists for ‘political gains.; He called it a ‘new low’ by the BJP administration.

“Shocking!! All along it was reported that Gujarat Govt released the “Sanskari Rapists” Turns out it is Union Govt that actually approved this! Shameful & repulsive Letting out Rapists & Child-Killers just for political gains is a new low even by the very low BJP standards,” KTR tweeted.

According to the affidavit filed by the Gujarat government, the Superintendent of Police, CBI, Special Crime Branch Mumbai, and Special Judge (CBI) Mumbai opposed the remission of the convicts’ sentences, while the MHA requested the inmates’ early release.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear on November 29 the pleas challenging the remission of sentence and release of 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and murder of her seven family members during the Gujarat riots.