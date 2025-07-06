For first time, Nizam offers Bibi Ka Alam dhatti at Aza Khana E Zehra, not Peeli Gate

Hyderabad: For the first time in the history of Hyderabad, the scion of the Asaf Jafi dynasty offered dhatti and nazrana to the sacred Bibi Ka Alam at Aza Khana E Zehra in Darulshifa instead of the traditional Peeli Gate, Purani Haveli, as the elephant carrying procession was unable to turn due to the heavy rush of mourners.

Aza Khana E Zehra is the historic ashurkhana (a Shia Muslim mourning house) built by the Seventh Nizam Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan in memory of his mother Zehra Begum in 1930, which is at a stone’s throw distance from Peeli Gate.

The Ninth Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Mir Muhammad Azmet Ali Khan Walashan Azmet Jah Bahadur popularly known as Azmet Jah Bahadur, was joined by the second son of Mukarram Jah Bahadur, Azam Jah Bahadur, Nawab Abul Faiz Khan, Trustee of the Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning, Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali.

The Nizam also participated in the Bibi Ka Alam procession, traditionally carried on the elephant Lakshmi which evoked a sense of nostalgia and reverence among the people.

“The Peeli Gate, just like several historic landmarks of Hyderabad hold a deeply sentimental value. Whenever I am in Hyderabad, I am overwhelmed by the connection and the memories of the city. Much has changed but the glorious past still shines in every facet of the city’s culture, tradition, togetherness and heritage”, he said.

The historic Peeli Gate, which once served as the main entrance to Haveli-e-Khadeem (Purani Haveli), dating back to the era of the second Nizam, Nawab Mir Nizam Ali Khan Bahadur (Asaf Jah II), is one of the oldest and most significant architectural sites from the early Asaf Jahi period.

According to Nawab Abul Faiz Khan, Trustee for Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning (MJTEL), “The Mukarram Jah trust will undertake the restoration work, aligning it with the high standards followed during conservation efforts at Purani Haveli and Chowmahalla Palace.”

The project is expected to commence following the progress of the Hyderabad Metro Rail work along the affected stretch.

“Peeli Gate is not just a structure, it is a symbol of Hyderabad’s royal past and architectural heritage. Restoring it is part of our continued effort to preserve and celebrate the legacy of the Asaf Jahi dynasty,” he added.

The centuries-old tradition of offering Dhatti and Nazrana was carried forward by the Seventh Nizam Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan and his grandson, the Eighth Nizam, Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah Bahadur. Now, Azmet Jah Bahadur, since assuming the ceremonial role of the Ninth Nizam in January 2023, has continued to reinforce his dedication to Hyderabad’s cultural fabric through such symbolic acts.

Thousands who had gathered at the Peeli Gate to witness the historic procession were delighted to witness the Ninth Nizam enacting the historic tradition of offering Nazrana and Dhatti on the 10th day of Muharram.