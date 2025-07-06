Hyderabad sees huge gathering for Bibi ka Alam procession

Hyderabad: A sea of Shia mourners in Hyderabad took out Ashura procession in the city to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussain on the 10th day of Muharram.

The procession began at 1 pm from Alwa e Bibi. It will pass through different areas of the Old City before reaching its destination, Chaderghat.

Videos of the elephant Laxmi, from Karnataka, carrying the iconic Bibi ka Alam have emerged on social media. The animal stopped for 10 minutes at two places. This is her first time taking part in the procession.

Also Read Traffic advisory issued ahead of Bibi Ka Alam procession

The Hyderabad city police deployed 3,000 personnel across Hyderabad to ensure a peaceful Muharram procession. The previous day, city police commissioner CV Anand inspected security measures for Bibi Ka Alam in Darul Shifa and Dabeerpura. He also offered dhattis (offerings).