For Hyderabad’s Bakrid feasts, knife sharpeners are back in business

Hyderabad: Festivals often bring prosperity to many, and with Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) approaching, Hyderabad’s travelling knife sharpeners have returned to the city to cash in on the festive demand.

“We earn a lot of money in the run-up to the festival by visiting the households and sharpening the knives or repairing them,” says Shaik Farooq, a knife sharpener from the Ardhapur area of Nanded district.

Travelling from hundreds of kilometres, they make sure that Hyderabadi households have the sharpest knives to prepare a plethora of iconic dishes.

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Arriving from Beed, Parbhani, Nanded and Latur districts of Maharashtra, a week before the Eid al-Adha, the knife sharpeners make their services available right at your doorstep.

Charging a nominal fee of Rs 50 for regular knives, another knife sharpener, Mohd Sartaj, says he earns easily Rs 2,000 per day.

The knife sharpeners stay around the railway or bus stations at night and set out for business during the day before heading back to their villages for other jobs. The business lasts a short and bountiful 15 days only, says Shaik Aejaz, hailing from Nanded’s Degloor area.

Apart from shining your favourite cutlery, the sharpeners also offer specially crafted steel-made butcher knives and meat cleavers priced between Rs 200 and Rs 300.