For IPL matches at Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad Metro extends timings

Hyderabad: The Hyderbad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced that the metrol trains will run beyond scheduled close hours for IPL matches at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

For the match scheduled for Wednesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, the last train will depart from their respective terminal stations at 12:15 am and reach their destinations at around 1:10 am.

“Beyond schedule hours entry is allowed at Nagole, Uppal, Stadium & NGRI stations only for IPL matches at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. At other stations only exits will be available,” said HMRL MD Mr NVS Reddy.

The TSRTC is also running special buses to ferry passengers to and from the Uppal Stadium, Hyderbad, on the days of the IPL matches. The TSRTC will operate 60 exclusive buses on 24 routes between 6 pm and 11:30 pm on March 27 and April 5.

Routes of TSRTC buses for IPL matches at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

These buses will ply on 24 various routes such as Koti, Charminar, Chandrayangutta to RGIC stadium.

The TSRTC buses will be available after the completion of the match at the Uppal Stadium to pick up the return traffic.

Matches to be played at the stadium

As per the schedule announced for the first phase of the IPL, two matches will be played at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad for which TSRTC buses have been arranged.

These matches are:

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

The first match will be played on March 27, while the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will be played on April 5. Both the IPL matches in Hyderabad will be played at Uppal Stadium.