For New Year celebrations, Hyderabad metro to run past midnight

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced that on December 31, its services will run past midnight to accommodate New Year celebrations with the last train departing at 12:30 am.

All red, blue and green lines will run extended services.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail on X shared, “Ring in the New Year with joy and peace of mind! This New Year’s Day, Hyderabad Metro is here to make your celebrations smoother and safer. Our trains will operate until 12:30 AM on January 1st, ensuring you reach home hassle-free after the festivities. Let’s step into 2025 together—safe, sound, and full of cheer!”

Typically, Hyderabad Metro rail services run from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm at all terminal stations.

Police issue guidelines for New Year celebrations in Hyderabad

As Hyderabad gears up for New Year celebrations, the city police have implemented strict measures to ensure public safety and maintain order. To promote responsible celebrations, police has issued the following guidelines for attendees:

Drunk driving offence : Driving under the influence can result in a fine of Rs 10,000 and/or six months of imprisonment. Licenses may also be suspended for three months or longer.

: Driving under the influence can result in a fine of Rs 10,000 and/or six months of imprisonment. Licenses may also be suspended for three months or longer. Breath analyzer tests : Vehicles of intoxicated drivers will be confiscated unless accompanied by a sober individual with a valid license.

: Vehicles of intoxicated drivers will be confiscated unless accompanied by a sober individual with a valid license. Noise and speed regulations: Avoid removing silencers from two-wheelers and adhere to speed limits to prevent accidents.

Women’s safety : SHE Teams will be active throughout the city to ensure women’s safety and to take swift action against offenders.

: SHE Teams will be active throughout the city to ensure women’s safety and to take swift action against offenders. Designated drivers: Attendees are encouraged to use designated drivers or arrange safe transportation.

Emphasis on public safety

Hyderabad Police stresses that New Year celebrations should be both safe and enjoyable. Establishments are required to display guidelines at entrances and inside their premises, including warnings about drunk driving, violations involving minors, and over-speeding. Special arrangements, such as parking management and adherence to fire safety rules, are mandatory.

While welcoming the New Year, Hyderabad citizens are urged to prioritize safety, follow the rules, and ensure the celebrations do not disrupt public order. These measures, introduced by Hyderabad Police, aim to balance the festive spirit with the city’s well-being.