Police issue guidelines for New Year celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad prepares for New Year celebrations, the city police have introduced strict measures to ensure public safety and maintain order.

The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, has issued detailed guidelines for 3-star and above hotels, clubs, bars, restaurants, and pubs hosting New Year events on the night of December 31, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

Guidelines for event organizers

Following are guidelines issued for the organizers of the events for New Year celebrations in Hyderabad

Advance permissions: Organizers of ticketed events must apply for permission from the Commissioner of Police at least 15 days in advance. CCTV surveillance: Establishments must install CCTV cameras with recording capabilities at all entry, exit, and parking areas as per the Telangana Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013. Noise regulations: Outdoor sound systems, including loudspeakers and DJ setups, must be turned off by 10:00 PM. Indoor sound systems are permitted until 1:00 AM with noise levels not exceeding 45 decibels. Security measures: Adequate security guards must be appointed for traffic management and venue safety. Minors are strictly prohibited from attending events in pubs, bars, and programs designed for couples. Decorum and decency: Organizers must ensure performances and activities are free from obscenity or nudity. Drug-free events: The use or sale of narcotics and psychotropic substances is strictly prohibited. Organizers are responsible for preventing such activities on their premises.

Advisory for people attending New Year Celebrations in Hyderabad

To encourage responsible celebrations, Hyderabad Police has provided the following advice for attendees:

Driving under the influence can result in a fine of Rs 10,000 and/or six months of imprisonment. Licenses may also be suspended for three months or longer.

Vehicles of intoxicated drivers will be confiscated unless accompanied by a sober individual with a valid license.

Avoid removing silencers from two-wheelers and adhere to speed limits to prevent accidents.

SHE Teams will be active throughout the city to ensure women's safety and to take swift action against offenders.

: SHE Teams will be active throughout the city to ensure women’s safety and to take swift action against offenders. Designated drivers: Attendees are encouraged to use designated drivers or arrange safe transportation.

Emphasis on public safety

Hyderabad Police stresses that New Year celebrations should be both safe and enjoyable. Establishments are required to display guidelines at entrances and inside their premises, including warnings about drunk driving, violations involving minors, and over-speeding. Special arrangements, such as parking management and adherence to fire safety rules, are mandatory.

While welcoming the New Year, citizens are urged to prioritize safety, follow the rules, and ensure the celebrations do not disrupt public order. These measures, introduced by Hyderabad Police, aim to balance the festive spirit with the city’s well-being.

With these guidelines in place, Hyderabad is ready for a joyous and disciplined transition into 2025. Following the rules ensures public safety and maintains the city’s reputation as a hub for vibrant and secure New Year celebrations.