For playing Zoya in Animal movie, Triptii Dimri charged Rs…

Mumbai: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ movie is still making waves weeks after its release as its rage and violence attracted people to the theaters. The film stars various talented actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashnika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri among others.

All the actors of the film played their roles meticulously and short clips of the film are doing rounds on social media platforms. As all the lead actors got praised for their roles, it was BobbyDeol and Triptii Dimri, whom the film helped most. Triptii Dimri was not so popular while Bobby Deol was in his worst phase of professional life as he was not getting offers.

In this write-up, we will tell you how much Triptii Dimri, who played the second wife of Bobby Deol in the film, got paid for the movie. The actress in the film played the character of Zoya who has been tasked to honey trap Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Triptii’s acting skills got praised as she played the character perfectly.

The actress earlier appeared in films like Poster Boys, Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala but it is ‘Animal’ movie which helped her to get the fame. She might be boasting about her role and fame as her clips from the Animal movie are surfacing on almost every social media platform.

Triptii Dimri Animal Movie Remuneration

Triptii left a mark on the audience with her short role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film and as per reports she was paid Rs 40 lakh to play the role of ‘Zoya’ in the film. The actress was paid less as compared to her talent and acting skills but we are pretty sure that she might get a handsome salary for her next projects as her graph has risen after ‘Animal’ .

The actor is reported to appear opposite Prabhas in a film soon and that film will too be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. After watching her acting , it seems that she appeared to be the first choice of Sandeep Reddy Vanga now. Triptii is predicted to get more offers now and she has a genuine reason to hike her remuneration now.