For social justice: Kavitha proposes land scheme in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena Chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha said on Tuesday, August 18, that the state needs a land distribution programme to ensure social justice in Telangana.

With that, she announced at a press conference at the party’s Banjara Hills office that her party is proposing the ‘Bhulakshmi’ scheme.

‘Bhulakshmi scheme’

On coming to power, she promised her party would distribute one acre of land to every family under this scheme. She added that she had arrived at this decision only after conducting a thorough study regarding land distribution.

Kavitha stated that her party aspires to achieve social justice in Telangana. This dream, she said, cannot be realised through slogans alone. She explained that, on one hand, they would raise awareness and exert pressure on the government through meetings and protests, and on the other, they would systematically implement the necessary programmes to bring this about.

She stated that families can live with dignity only when they are provided with land. Kavitha remarked that for the poor, BCs, SCs, STs, and Adivasis, land is an emotional issue—akin to their very lifeblood.

She stated that the government holds 60 lakh acres of land in the state, noting that this includes vast tracts of land originally granted by the Nizam as well as Bhoodan lands. Kavitha pointed out that one lakh acres of Bhoodan land remain unaccounted for, observing that distributing this land to the poor would have been highly beneficial.

‘CM’s family land-grabbers’

Lashing out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Kavitha noted that the latter has begun harping on “social justice” after remaining silent on the issue for 31 months. “While he speaks of social justice, his actions reflect the law of the jungle,” she said. She also accused the Chief Minister’s family of usurping Telangana’s land—even seizing assigned lands that had long ago been allocated to the poor—and branded them as “land grabbers”.

Kavitha severely criticised the Chief Minister’s family, alleging that they are engaging in land grabbing in Telangana. She stated that a “demonic rule” (RRR)—referring to Revanth’s regime—is prevailing in the state. She lashed out at the government, noting that instead of distributing land to the poor, it is snatching away their lands in the name of industries.

Kavitha expressed anguish that 30,000 acres of land have been snatched from the poor since Revanth Reddy came to power.

She further criticised the government for paving the way for land exploitation under the guise of “22A,” alleging that they had previously misused the Dharani portal and were now misusing the “Bhu-Bharathi” system.