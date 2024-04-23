For SRH vs RCB IPL match at Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad Metro to run post 12 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced that the metro trains will run beyond scheduled close hours for the SRH vs RCB IPL match at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

For the match scheduled for Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, the last train will depart from their respective terminal stations at 12:15 am and reach their destinations at around 1:10 am.

“Beyond schedule hours entry is allowed at Uppal, Stadium and NGRI Metro Station stations only for the IPL match at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. At other stations only exits will be available,” said the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The SRH is currently in the third position on the points table, after the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. The match vs RCB is crucial for the SRH to secure their position in the top four and qualify for the playoffs.

SRH vs RCB & other matches to be played at Uppal stadium

As per the schedule announced, five more matches will be played at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

These matches are:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans (GT)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (PK)

The first match was played on March 27 against the Mumbai Indians while the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings was played on April 5.