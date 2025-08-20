Forces obstructing Musi river project are my enemies: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s ambitious Musi river rejuvenation project will bring Old City’s glory back and help the city compete with global cities like Tokyo said chief minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, August 20. He added that “forces” that are obstructing the development and the Musi river and other projects like Future City are his enemies.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone to Integrated Sub Registrar and District Registrar Office at Gachibowli, the Telangana CM stated that integrated Sub-Registrar offices will be constructed on par with 5 star ambience and international airports.

Adding that the state government is preparing plans for the comprehensive development of the Telangana under its ‘TelanganaRising 2047’ policy, Revanth Reddy also said that it focuses more on transforming Hyderabad into the most sought after city in the world.

“Our goal is Hyderabad to compete with the world’s top cities and not just Bengaluru and Chennai,”, said the Telangana CM and added that some political forces are “obstructing” the Hyderabad development.

“Those who are stalling the city development, Musi Rejuvenation project and Bharat Future City are our enemies. Such anti-developed forces also created hurdles during the construction of the Hitech City. We will teach a befitting lesson to the enemies,”. said Revanth Reddy. The Telangana chief minister also said that the Old City is the original city of Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy asserted that Hyderabad is recognised internationally and is fame due to constant efforts made by its founders of the Qutb Shahi dynasty (1518-1687). “The CM remembered that former PM Rajiv Gandhi was the brain behind the IT revolution in the country and the Congress government laid the foundation for Hitech City in Hyderabad,” he added.

The Telangana CM also stated that several global IT companies set up their firms in Hyderabad because of the foresight of his predecessors. He reiterated that the Musi Riverfront will be developed by bringing river Godavari water to Musi and flow in the river for 365 days.

“The CM emphasized that the city expansion along with the Hyderabad development is need of the hour to create more employment opportunities and livelihoods to the people,” said a release from his office. 11 new Registrar offices will be ready for operational by Telangana Formation Day – June 2 – next year he also announced.